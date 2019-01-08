ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. —

Click on St. Tammany Parish’s website and you’ll see a new link. It’s a new guide to finding things you may have questions about.

From budget information, to filing a public records request, now it’s all a one stop shop.

“We’ve always had transparency. It’s just easier now and it’s all in one place,” Parish President Pat Brister said.

Brister walked us through the new portal website. On the site you can see the breakdown of property taxes. They also have a monthly listing of their expenses. President Brister says they’re doing this in order to give people easy access on a user friendly page.

“This is for anyone who wants to go and look and find anything. We have people that are notorious about public records requests. To the point that it was taking so much time for us to give that information out in a timely fashion," Brister said. "I just hope it will give all of our citizens the information they want to know."

Visit the St. Tammany Parish Open Government website here.

Some residents in St. Tammany, however, remain skeptical.

“Listen, you have to live in a box to think this is something that’s been planned forever,” Rick Franzo, President of Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany Parish said.

Franzo feels the only reason this is coming up now is because it’s an election year.

“You have no idea the battles we’ve had to get information. And the stuff that was redacted that should’ve never been redacted. It’s been a battle. Seven-and-a-half years of fighting transparency in Pat Brister’s administration,” Franzo said. “I think you’re going to have the same similar problems with the public records. The other stuff I’m really glad to see that it’s up there, but I think the public records still might be an issue.”

Brister reassures people this has been in the works since she took office in 2012.

“We have nothing to hide. If someone is looking for something and it’s not there, all you have to do is ask,” She said.

Brister also says their public records library should be fully available by the end of next week.