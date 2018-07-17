SLIDELL, La. -- A custom-built tricycle stolen from a 12-year-old girl with special needs has been recovered by police.

According to the Slidell Police Department, an "anonymous citizen" dropped off the stolen tricycle at the police department Tuesday at 11 a.m. Police say the person who returned the tricycle was not involved in the theft, but convinced the thief to surrender it to authorities.

The tricycle’s owner, 12-year-old Adara Ladet, has a condition called pachygyria, which has left her with a handful of physical, mental and speech disabilities. Her tricycle was custom made for her with a special seat, seat belt and foot straps that help her ride.

“It’s basically a big three-wheeler,” Georgina Ledet, Adara’s mother, told Eyewitness News. “It’s a got a seatbelt. It’s got a string around the back so they can’t tip over.”

The tricycle was stolen sometime during the weekend from an RV, car and trailer storage area in Slidell near Lindberg Drive. Adara’s dad, Al Ledet, had locked the bike on their trailer so it was ready to go when they left bright and early the next day for a camping trip.

The tricycle’s license plate and flag are still missing according to police, but Chief Randy Fandal said he is committed to replacing them.

“We are extremely happy to have the bike returned. Everything else is secondary at this point, but we will still be pushing forward with this investigation,” he said.

Police said hundreds of people and businesses came forward to donate money to replace the stolen bicycle.

