Former LSP 'Trooper of the Year' sentenced to 17.5 years for child porn

A Louisiana State Police Trooper honored as Trooper of the Year in 2018 pleaded guilty to sharing child porn and was sentenced to17.5 years Wednesday, a report from the Department of Justice said.

Ponchatoula resident Jason Boyet, 42, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of distribution of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children, including children as young as three years old, according to the DOJ.

As part of his sentence, Boyet will also serve five years of supervised release after his jail time.

The report said an undercover special agent with the FBI accessed a chat room with an instant messaging application known to appeal to "purveyors of digital files depicting the sexual victimization of children."

The undercover agent was introduced to an individual who was later identified as Boyet.

According to the report, Boyet sent the undercover agent sexually suggestive and sexually explicit photographs of minors, including what the report called a prepubescent female.

Boyet claimed to have custody and control of the victim in the photos.

That conversation was in February of 2020. On Feb. 12, 2020, special agents with the FBI — with a warrant — searched Boyet's home in Ponchatoula.

After reviewing digital evidence taken from Boyet's home and speaking to Boyet, investigators confirmed that Boyet took the sexually explicit images of the victim in the photos with his Apple iPhone XR on at least three dates between Dec. 19, 2019, and Feb. 11, 2020.

Some of those photos, Boyet distributed to third parties.

Agents also confirmed that Boyet accessed a link to an online file storage account containing numerous videos depicting the sexual victimization of children and received at least 151 images and 195 videos depicting children as young as about one engaging in sexually explicit conduct.