Truck carrying hazardous materials crashes on I-59 near Mississippi state line

PEARL RIVER, La. — An 18-wheeler carrying a corrosive substance crashed on I-59 near Pearl River Monday.

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11, the truck went off interstate and into the woods.

A hazmat team is on the scene and multiple agencies are working to determine what kind of chemicals are in the trailer and how best to handle the situation.

No one was injured in the crash.

According to officials, I-59 southbound at Exit 11 is down to one lane of traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

