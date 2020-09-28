x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Northshore

Truck carrying hazardous materials crashes on I-59 near Mississippi state line

No one was injured in the crash.
Credit: St Tammany Fire District No 11

PEARL RIVER, La. — An 18-wheeler carrying a corrosive substance crashed on I-59 near Pearl River Monday.

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11, the truck went off interstate and into the woods.

A hazmat team is on the scene and multiple agencies are working to determine what kind of chemicals are in the trailer and how best to handle the situation.

No one was injured in the crash.

According to officials, I-59 southbound at Exit 11 is down to one lane of traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stick with Eyewitness News for the latest information.

RELATED: Plaquemines Parish President test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Fire reported at Hard Rock hotel collapse site

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020