NEW ORLEANS — Dollar Store shoppers received a shock Saturday when a pickup truck crashed through the wall of the store and into the building.

The St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 posted photos of the incident to their Facebook page showing the truck fully inside the location.

PHOTOS: Truck crashes through Dollar General wall

The truck, equipped with a hard storage shell covering the bed, knocked merchandise to the floor and pushing shelves aside.

Fire officials did not say how many people were in the store or why the truck hit the building.