Tuskegee Airman, police officer honored with street names

Avenue A will now be known as Corporal Samuel Sams Drive, after the World War II veteran who served with the famed 99th Fighter Squadron.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Two streets in a Louisiana city will be named after two notable hometown figures: a Tuskegee Airman and the first Black female police officers.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the Mandeville City Council voted recently to rename streets for the airman, Samuel Sams Jr., and for law officer Beverly Fulton Watson.

