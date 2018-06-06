UPDATE: Kailey Brown and Carol Blackburn have been found safe.

The Covington Police Department is searching for two 13-year-old girls reported missing.

Police say Kailey Brown and Carol Blackburn were last seen Tuesday by Brown’s family members near the intersection of West 10th Avenue and North Polk Street around 4:20 p.m.

Brown is described as a black female, 5’6’’ tall and 150 pounds, with back hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans.

Blackburn is described as a black female, also 5’6’’ tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

According to police, family members say they have not heard from either girl since reporting them missing. The reason for their disappearance is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

