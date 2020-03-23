ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Authorities say two men face murder charges following a chase and shootout through Slidell earlier this month that ultimately left one man dead.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Lamar Henry was dead by the time he was brought to a Bay St. Louis hospital by Lamar Hargett on March 1.

Investigators determined that the shooting happened earlier in the morning after they say Henry and Hargett, 27, planned to rob Trequan Rollins, 26, at a home in the 4200 block of Ash Drive. When Rollins saw the two men parked near his home, they tried to drive away, but Rollins followed him.

The sheriff's office said the two cars drove through Slidell and shots were fired. Henry was shot multiple times.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hargett on March 12, and he was arrested in Harrison County later that day. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on March 13 on a second-degree murder charge.

STPSO said Rollins was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on March 12 on unrelated charges. On March 23, a warrant was issued for the shooting and he was booked on the following charges: first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, obstruction of justice.

