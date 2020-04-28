TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Authorities say two children were killed in a motorcycle crash in Tangipahoa Parish last Tuesday night.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the crash happened around 9 p.m. on April 21 on Dummyline Road. Edwards said two boys, aged 12 and 13, were riding a Honda off-road motorcycle that did not have lights when they were struck from behind by a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Investigators say the driver of the Harley Davidson, 43-year-old Gerald Leblanc, was driving southbound when he approached an 18-wheeler. Leblanc then dimmed his headline and began trying to pass the truck.

“When Leblanc dimmed his high beam headlight, he saw the off-road motorcycle in front of him,” Edwards said, adding that Leblanc was unable to avoid striking the other motorcycle.

Leblanc was wearing DOT-approved headgear, but the boys were not. Leblanc received minor injuries. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said the crash is still under investigation.

