Two Covington residents killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

LORANGER, La. — Authorities say two Covington residents are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 40 in Tangipahoa Parish early Tuesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. near Louisiana Highway 445 and claimed the lives of 67-year-old John Bitter and 64-year-old Janice Pellegrin.

Troopers say Bitter was driving eastbound in a 2011 Nissan Sentra when "for reasons still under investigation" the car crossed the centerline and exited the roadway before striking a tree. State police say both occupants were wearing seatbelts but suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Pellegrin was taken to a hospital where she later died. Bitter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.