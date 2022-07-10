Two dead after head-on crash in Lacombe

The victims are 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham and 58-year-old Bernard Palmer, both of Lacombe.

LACOMBE, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two Lacombe residents.

Investigators say that at around 3:00 Sunday morning, 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham and 58-year-old Bernard Palmer were traveling in a 2011 Nissan Altima west on US 190. According to witnesses, Bickham, who was driving, entered the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle.

After entering the eastbound lane, Bickham’s vehicle collided head-on with a 2017 Infiniti Q50.

Neither Bickham nor Palmer were restrained and suffered fatal injuries. They both died at the scene.

The driver of the Infiniti was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a area hospital for treatment.