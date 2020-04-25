TICKFAW, La. — A driver and passenger from New Orleans were killed after their car struck another on I-55 and then went off the road, slamming into a tree early Saturday morning, according to the State Police.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on I-55 just north of LA 442 in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Eunique Ebbs of New Orleans, and front passenger, 23-year-old Shaique G.M. Andrews of New Orleans.

According to State Police, the car driven by Ebbs was traveling northbound on I-55 in the right lane when it came into contact with a GMC Sierra pickup truck that was also traveling north on I-55. State Police said both vehicles then traveled off the roadway and struck trees.

Ebbs, Andrews and a passenger in the rear of the car were all seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Ebbs and Andrews later died.

Police said the driver of the pickup was not injured. Police also said that Ebbs was wearing a seat belt, but that neither Andrews nor the backseat passenger was wearing a belt.

As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected. As Troopers review evidence, the fatal crash investigation is ongoing. Any resulting charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.