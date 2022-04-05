Two elderly residents die in hospital after Amite house fire

AMITE, La. — Two elderly people rescued from a house fire in Amite one week ago have died.
According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office, one of the unidentified victims died on Friday, April 1 and the other on Monday, April 4.
Both residents were taken to the hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in the 600 block of S. Third Street on March 27.
Investigators determined that the fire was started by a malfunctioning light fixture, according to the fire marshal's office. Authorities say the house did have working smoke alarms, which helped a 59-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy escape safely.
"Unfortunately, due to the mobility limitations of the two elderly victims, that early warning was not enough," a statement from the fire marshal's office said. "That’s why it’s also important to have a planned and practiced home escape route. This plan should include knowing two ways out of every room in your home in the event of a fire emergency. It should also include special efforts to address any additional needs any residents of the home have including a disability or if children are living in the home. This route should be practiced once a month and should conclude with all occupants meeting at a safe gathering location outside where first responders can be called for help."
