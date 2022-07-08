Two family members arrested for separate Northshore robbery, burglary

Officers arrested both family members on July 7.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A teenager and one of his family members were arrested for separate crimes on the Northshore.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old robbed a gas station with an airsoft pistol.

While investigating that robbery, detectives developed a Mount Hermon 16-year-old as a suspect in the robbery. According to police, one of the teenager’s family members, Richard Williams, was also wanted for vehicle burglary.

Officers arrested both family members on July 7.

Police arrested Williams, 41, on one count of simple burglary.

The teenager was booked with one count of first-degree robbery and obstruction of justice.

“I commend our detectives for the work they did to make these arrests,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Again, we send the message that if you come into our parish and commit crimes, you will be arrested.”