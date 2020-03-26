NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot Wednesday night in Covington, a spokesperson with the Covington Police Department said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, Detective Edwin Masters said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of N Pierce and N Columbia streets, near the Garden of Pines Cemetery and the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds.

CPD responded to reports of gunshots in the area around 7:30 p.m., Masters said. When they got there, police officers found two people wounded by the shooting.

Police officers with the Covington Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division were at the scene Wednesday night working to find out who shot the victims and why, Masters said.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is helping CPD with the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged by police to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500. People may also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, where they can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

