Two women are in jail after deputies say they admitted scamming residents by claiming they were raising money for a young girl suffering from leukemia.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Brooke Thibodeaux and 23-year-old Heather Reichert-Jackson were captured on video going door to door in Tangipahoa Parish. The two women reportedly told people they were members of Trinity Baptist Church in Pumpkin Center, raising money for an ill patient.

"Both females claimed that their addiction to heroin is what fueled their heinous actions," officials with the sheriff's office said.

The woman have been booked with theft by fraud and remain in jail without bond.

