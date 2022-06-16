Driver killed in single-vehicle St. Tammany crash

At the moment, it is unclear if the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 59-year-old Mississippi man.

Police say shortly after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, 56-year-old Kenneth White of Pearlington, Miss. was driving westbound on Interstate 10 about 2 miles east of Interstate 59 in a 2004 Ford Explorer.

The Explorer eventually veered off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Explorer began to overturn multiple times before hitting a tree.

White was unrestrained and ejected from the Explorer. He suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene.

A toxicology report was taken. It is unclear if impairment played a factor in the crash.