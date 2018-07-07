SLIDELL -- Police have arrested the man they believe struck and killed a bicyclist, then left her for dead on the side of the road in Slidell Thursday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, 33-year-old Ray Louis Clark Friday night for felony hit-and-run driving with a suspended license.

Police say 42-year-old Sandra Duet Royer was riding her bike home from work on Military Road when she was struck from behind by a dark-colored Chevrolet or GMC pickup or SUV.

Paramedics transported Royer to Ochsner Medical Center-Northshore, where she later died.

Police say a concerned citizen saw the report on Royer's death and called state troopers with information that lef them to the truck used in the hit-and-run.

The black 1999 Chevy Silverado was found less than a mile away from the scene of the crash hidden behind a fenced in area. After locating the vehicle, they identified Clark as the driver.

Royer’s daughter told Eyewitness news her mother didn’t have a car, but always wore a reflective orange vest and had lights on the front and back of her bicycle. Police say Royer was doing everything right.

“Based on the information we have from the scene, the cyclist was doing everything she could,” Trooper Dustin Dwight said.

