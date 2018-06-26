AMITE, La. -- A man and woman from Milwaukee are in critical condition in a Louisiana hospital after an apparent attempted murder-suicide on the side of the interstate.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found 35-year-old Sylvia Foxx and 44-year-old Shane Anthony Jones on the sid eof I-55 Northbound near their Honda Accord, both with gunshot wounds to the face and head area.

Police say the two were in a long-term relationship.

Foxx was conscious and being helped by someone who witnessed the shooting when police arrived. Jones was unconscious.

Both are currently in the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

According to police, witness statements and evidence found at the scene indicate that this was an attempted murder-suicide. The investigation is still ongoing.

Police believe Jones was the shooter in this case. He could face charges of attempted second-degree murder at the conclusion of the investigation.

© 2018 WWL