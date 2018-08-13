SLIDELL -- Two busy intersections were closed for hour Monday after a freight train crashed into a truck carrying hundreds of tires.

According ot the Slidell Police Department, 43-year-old Lee Henderson Jr. stopped at the red light on Gause Boulevard and Front Street, leaving the back of his trailer across the train tracks behind him.

According to police, a Norfolk Southern freight train approached and Henderson couldn't get his truck out of the way in time, causing the train to crash into the trailer, which was carrying hundreds of tires.

The force of the crash caused the truck to spin, striking a car on the road.

Police say the Henderson and his passenger both had minor injuries, but the car's driver was uninjured.

Police found Henderson to be at fault for the crash. He was cited for Failure to Obey Signal to an Approaching Train.

The crash caused significant damage to the train and shut down multiple intersections for several hours. A replacement locomotive was sent in to haul off the crippled train. All intersections were reopened around 1 p.m. according to police.

