PEARL RIVER, La. -- Two men are behind bars after a fight turned deadly Saturday afternoon in St. Tammany Parish.

Officials said Cameron Alphonso, 21, and Alden Kindergran, 22, were arrested in connection with a fight around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a sandbar along the West Pearl River, just south of the Davis Landing Boat Launch.

Officials said a brawl broke out between two large groups, and at some point 46-year-old Jeffery Howell suffered life-threatening injuries and died.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Alphonso faces one-count of felony manslaughter. Kindergran was booked with one count of disturbing the peace.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges or arrests are possible.

