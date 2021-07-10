Video: Covington High student arrested for unprompted attack on teacher

After a conversation, the person in the video strikes the teacher, knocking the woman out of her chair. The attacker then continues to pummel her on the ground.

COVINGTON, La. — Ed. note: Video contains profane language.

A Covington High School student was arrested Wednesday in connection with a violent attack on a teacher caught on a viral cell phone video.

The Covington Police Department arrested 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson on a felony charge of battery on a school teacher.

Jackson allegedly attacked a 64-year-old, disabled schoolteacher inside a classroom.

In the video provided by police, a person they identify as Jackson walks up to the teacher, who is sitting down in a classroom. After a brief conversation, the person in the video strikes the teacher, knocking the woman out of her chair. The attacker continues to pummel her on the ground for several more seconds.

A spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish School Board said the teacher required medical attention after the attack, and that "appropriate disciplinary action" was taken against the student following the incident.

