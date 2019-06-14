COVINGTON, La. — Ex. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain, indicted and arrested this week on sex crime charges including rape, incest, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile, walked out of the St. Tammany Parish Jail Friday afternoon, after posting bond.

Strain had little to say when questioned by a battery of reporters, mostly stating that he had a "lot to say" but would do it in court...

"There are plenty of comments to be made, whenever we go to court," said Strain.

The ex-sheriff needed to post a $400,000 bond.