A multi-story home was completely destroyed after a large fire in Slidell Sunday night.

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, the fire was reported just after 9 p.m. on West Howze Beach Road near Spartan Drive in Slidell.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found flames fully engulfing the 12,000 square foot home. The fire spread to the densely wooded area surrounding the home. A plow was called to create a plow line to stop the fire from spreading.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control in just over 50 minutes. The home is considered a total loss.

One firefighter received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Firefighters say the home has been vacant for some time and there was no power to the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2018 WWL