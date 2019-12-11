SLIDELL, La. — Police are searching for a man caught on camera grabbing $10,000 worth of jewelry out of a Slidell store's display case.

Video shows an unidentified man wearing sunglasses and a black baseball cap walk into RG Jewelets on Gause Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is seen talking to the clerk before opening a jewelry case and grabbing several pieces of jewelry.

Police say the unidentified suspect fled the scene in a grey Chevy Colorado pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Taylor at 985-646-6174 or ktaylor@slidellpd.com. You can also submit a tip at www.slidellpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward.