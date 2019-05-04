SLIDELL, La. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who violently robbed a Slidell gas station overnight.

The Slidell Police Department shared security video of a robbery that reportedly happened around midnight at the Shell Gas Station in the 1800 block of Old Spanish Trail.

Story continues under video of incident

Authorities say the man drove up to the gas station in a black Infinity SUV. then struck a clerk and forced her to open the cash register. The man then grabbed cash out of the register and several packs of Kool cigarettes before driving away from the store.

The man is described as a black man, wearing all dark clothing with a New Orleans Saints hat.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is asked to contact detective Scott O'Shaughnessy at (985) 646-4348. People can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.