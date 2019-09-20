HAMMOND, La. — Walmart is hiring about 140 associates for its distribution center in Hammond.

The company, in a news release, says wages for full-time, hourly associates start at $17.55 per hour and can reach more than $19.55 an hour based on the work area, shift and schedule.

The Hammond Distribution Center serves 124 Walmart stores throughout the region.

Interested applicants can attend a hiring event on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 45346 Parkway Blvd., in Robert.

Applicants can also apply for roles at www.careers.walmart.com.

---

More Local Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.