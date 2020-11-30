x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Northshore

9-year-old missing, kidnapped by mother in St. Tammany Parish

Taveion Samuels was last seen wearing a red and black camouflage shirt and shorts with black sandals with socks.
Credit: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the custodial parents of 9-year-old Taveion Samuels (right) reported that he had been taken by his biological mother Coreion Molette. (Left)

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities in St. Tammany Parish are searching for a 9-year-old child who was reportedly kidnapped by his mother on Thanksgiving Day.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the custodial parents of 9-year-old Taveion Samuels reported that he had been taken by his biological mother Coreion Molette. Molette was last seen leaving a residence in the Lakeshore Villages subdivision on Thursday in a silver Kia Soul, possibly with an unknown man.

Taveion Samuels is described as a black male. He was last seen wearing a red and black camouflage shirt and shorts with black sandals with socks.

A warrant was issued on Monday for Molette’s arrest on one count of aggravated kidnapping of a child.

Anyone with information about Molette or Samuel’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338. 

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020