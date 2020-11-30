9-year-old missing, kidnapped by mother in St. Tammany Parish

Taveion Samuels was last seen wearing a red and black camouflage shirt and shorts with black sandals with socks.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities in St. Tammany Parish are searching for a 9-year-old child who was reportedly kidnapped by his mother on Thanksgiving Day.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the custodial parents of 9-year-old Taveion Samuels reported that he had been taken by his biological mother Coreion Molette. Molette was last seen leaving a residence in the Lakeshore Villages subdivision on Thursday in a silver Kia Soul, possibly with an unknown man.

Taveion Samuels is described as a black male. He was last seen wearing a red and black camouflage shirt and shorts with black sandals with socks.

A warrant was issued on Monday for Molette’s arrest on one count of aggravated kidnapping of a child.

Anyone with information about Molette or Samuel’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.

