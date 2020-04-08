Washington Parish Free Fair cancelled due to coronavirus

They're already planning the 'biggest and best' Washington Parish Fair for 2021!

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The coronavirus has forced organizers to cancel the Washington Parish Free Fair.

According to the Washington Parish Fair Association, the fair was canceled due to the current restrictions on events in Louisiana and the uncertainty of what will be permitted in the coming months.

"The safety and well-being of the volunteers and visitors and our ability to produce an event to the standards that fair-goers are accustomed to and deserve cannot be guaranteed," a statement from fair organizers said.

They also noted that the fair depends on sponsorship from local businesses and that asking for financial support from them right now "does not seem appropriate."

The Washington Parish Free Fair typically draws crowds in the hundreds of thousands.

According to organizers, the fair has only been cancelled four times: Once for the Spanish Flu in 1918 and for three years during World War II.

The self-proclaimed largest free fair in the world will return though.

"Please mark your calendars for the 'Biggest and Best' Washington Parish Fair ever, celebrating our 110th Anniversary on October 20-24, 2021."