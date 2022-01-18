Washington Parish schools to move classes online the rest of the week

Schools will be virtual from January 19-21 and resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, January 24.

BOGALUSA, La. — Washington Parish schools will be online only for the remainder of the week due to staff shortages.

The Facebook post by the Washington Parish School System did not specify the reason for the shortage, but some school systems have had issues staffing during the recent omicron surge in the state of Louisiana.

Schools will be virtual from January 19-21 and resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, January 24.

Louisiana has officially reported more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 29,125 new cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,025748 since March 2020.