COVINGTON, La. — Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain has been arrested on two counts of aggravated rape, aggravated incest and indecent behavior with a juvenile, after a grand jury indicted him on these charges.

St. Tammany District Attorney Warren Montgomery said that, if convicted, Strain would face a mandatory life sentence.

"Mr. Strain deserves a fair trial, so I will have no further comment at this time," he said in an extremely brief press conference.

Two sources say Louisiana State Police made the arrest. Strain was brought to the St. Tammany Parish Jail by State Police around 1:30 p.m. for booking.

Strain’s attorney, Billy Gibbens, has not yet been reached for comment.

What began as an investigation into a kickback scheme spawned a sex crimes investigation at least a year ago involving allegations that two employees of a work-release program run by Strain’s office had been sexually abused by Strain, according to sources familiar with the probe.

Investigators have identified at least four people alleging abuse by Strain over a timeframe that spans decades.

It’s unclear if any of Tuesday’s charges are related to Mark Finn, a former inmate who alleges Strain began sexually abusing him more than 40 years ago, when Strain was a teenager and Finn was just 6 years old.

WWL-TV and partner newspaper the New Orleans Advocate first began to expose problems with two work release programs in 2013, including raising questions about the no-bid contracts Strain awarded to hand-picked contractors to run them.

Finn told WWL-TV and The Advocate in February that FBI agents came to see him in jail two years ago and asked him about financial crimes, but he ended up telling them about alleged sexual abuse instead.

Gibbens, has said Finn’s allegations are “false.”

Public records showed Strain spent nearly a half a million dollars remodeling the building that housed his Slidell work release program before turning the operation over to a private company owned, in part, by the adult children of two of his top deputies, facts first revealed in our investigative reports.

The St. Tammany District Attorney's Office has a 2:30 press conference that will be streamed by WWL-TV.