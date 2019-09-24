MANDEVILLE, La. — Dealing with murder, especially the murder of a police officer, is something people in Mandeville aren't especially used to in their community.

Now, it's been three days since 25-year Mandeville officer, Captain Vincent Liberto, was shot and killed in the line of duty. Everyday, memorials are growing. Each day, community members are stepping up to show Liberto's family they care, whether they know them or not.

"As sad as a situation like this is, it's really beautiful to see the love and support that our community shows," said Jaclyn Scholvin, who spent hours Monday afternoon weed eating and cleaning a memorial at the location where Loberto was killed.

MORE: 'For the rest of our lives, we're going to have to deal with this'

MORE: Funeral arrangements set for Mandeville Captain Vincent Liberto

There are flowers, signs, and balloons placed there from people in the community.

At Speedway Printing in Mandeville, Christian Goodlett is having memorial car magnets made. They're $5 and 100 percent is going to Liberto's family. Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the magnets will be available for purchase at Speedway. You can also contact Goodlett HERE to place an order.

"I wanted to have a small gesture to give back to the community and teach my children that in time of tragedy to come together," she said.

MORE: Coroner rules on death of Mandeville police captain; Covington man arrested, booked in shooting

MORE: Slain Mandeville police officer identified as Captain, 25-year veteran of force

Carrie Faber and her husband at InkImprints in Covington are raising money for the family, too. They made T-shirts that are being sold for $20. Proceeds go to the family. So far they've sold about 400, raising about $8,000. They have orders for many more on the way.

4 THINGS TO KNOW NEWSLETTER

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!

"He served for us and we feel we need to give back something," Faber said.