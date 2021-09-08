“I’ve never seen anything like this. We are hit with a tsunami every single day."

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Hospitals on the Northshore are not only running low on medical resources, their running low on tolerance. Frustrated by the amount of COVID cases in unvaccinated people, medical leaders are pleading with folks to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

“I am very frustrated with the position that we are in,” said St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston. “We’re at war with the Delta Variant and this is D-Day.”

That war is one medical leaders in St. Tammany Parish say can only be won if more people take personal responsibility.

“You don’t have to have a crystal ball to know what’s happening,” Dr. Preston said. “You just have to look at last year, but imagine it a hundred times worse.”

In a parish were the vaccination rate is 42.6 percent, medical leaders say the spread of COVID is only getting worse. That percentage is much better than neighboring Washington and Tangipahoa Parishes, but stripping hospitals of medical resources.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said VP of Infection Prevention and Quality at ST. Tammany Health System, Dr. Michael Hill. “We are hit with a tsunami every single day.”

Dr. Hill says so many people are showing up to the emergency room at St. Tammany Health System, lines form around the building. He says 87 percent of those admitted for COVID are unvaccinated.

“I, frankly, don’t know what else to do. We have surge plans. We have staff working tirelessly,” Dr. Hill said. “It’s very unfair. It’s unfair to them, it’s unfair their families and this was totally avoidable.”

Also avoidable, says Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, the increase in COVID-related deaths. Dr. Preston says from June 15 to July 16 there was one COVID-related death. Since July 17 there have been 25.

Dr. Preston says part of the problem is too many people turning vaccinations and masks into political statements.

“This is not a civil rights issue. This is a worldwide health crisis and it is very frustrating that our medical system is on the verge of collapse,” Dr. Preston said.