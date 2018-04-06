An 18-wheeler crash in I-12 and LA-21 killed 4 people, including the driver, on Memorial Day. The coroner says that truck driver was 80-year-old Elmer Laporte.

WWL-TV looked into the requirements needed to become a truck driver and whether age plays a role in being able to meet those requirements.

Ronald McPherson has been a truck driver for the last 16 years and now he teaches others how to pass the tests required to do the same.

"Just keep your eyes on the road, watch your mirrors and look way ahead," McPherson said.

That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the information truck drivers need to know. First, you have to pass a DOT physical and drug screen, which are rescheduled a minimum of every two years. Next, comes a 160-hour training program. Finally, you have to pass a three-part test, which includes identifying the parts of the truck, a road test, and a written test.

"There's no gimmy," Jules Morales with Coastal Truck Driving School said. "It's a very thorough test that about 50 percent of people right off the bat will fail."

80-year-old truck driver Elmer Laporte died a week ago when he failed to stop on I-12, sparking a fiery crash that also killed three others. In theory, Laporte would have been cleared to drive during his DOT physical and drug screen a minimum of two years ago.

Louisiana State Troopers say that's all part of their investigation, but they can't release any details at this time. However, if everything checks out, experts say there's no reason to assume age would have played a factor in the accident.

"I see a lot of guys in their 70s and 80s who are better drivers than someone who is 22," Morales said.

McPherson says he'll continue to do his part to ensure that drivers hitting the road in 18-wheelers are prepared.

