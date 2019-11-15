METAIRIE, La. — There are nearly 3,500 breakdowns a year on the 24-mile span and despite improvements, there are limited places to get out of harm's way if you suffer a breakdown.

Wednesday a Washington Parish woman was killed when her broken down car was struck from behind.

So, what are you supposed to do if you unfortunately start having car issues, or worse yet, completely break down?

Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou offers the following advice:

- If you can, no matter what (which includes driving on rims or in an overheating car), keep rolling to a pull over area, crossover or safety bay

- Turn on your hazard lights

- If there is another person in the car, have them call for help

If Your Vehicle Can't Move

- Get everyone out of the car

- Walk 100 feet in the direction of the oncoming traffic

- Stand on the curb and flag traffic around your car

