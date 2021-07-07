Woman, 64, allegedly raped while riding bike on Tammany Trace

STPSO stressed they do not want to alarm the public. They believe this was an isolated incident.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A 64-year-old woman from Slidell was riding her bike on the Tammany Trace when she claims a man she had never met raped her.

The alleged rape happened in the Lacombe area on July 4 just before 6 p.m., according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested Rene Murrell for First Degree Rape and Resisting Arrest. Murrell is a registered sex offender for two Attempted Forcible Rape convictions from 1998 and 2008. According to STPSO, those incidents happened in St. Bernard Parish. He is now in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

STPSO said they monitor registered sex offenders and believe Murrell was in compliance prior to this incident. He was arrested at a home on Shady Pine Road near Lacombe.

“This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, during this difficult time,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a press release.

STPSO stressed they do not want to alarm the public. They believe this was an isolated incident.

“There are some secluded places that you know, I wouldn’t just stop,” a cyclist we spoke with said. “I’ve never felt unsafe. I wouldn’t ride by myself, but I have never felt unsafe.”

Cyclists who ride the Trace were surprised this took place on such a popular bike trail.

“I’m surprised,” another cyclist said. “I’ve seen some strange people walk the Trace.”

Those cyclists plan to remain extra vigilant and alert.