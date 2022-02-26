Woman critical after shooting at Slidell apartment complex

A spokesman said officers were called to the Stone Creek Apartments in the 400 block of Joseph Street at 2 a.m. for a call of a shooting.

SLIDELL, La. — A woman is in critical condition and a suspect has been arrested after the victim was shot several times at an apartment complex in Slidell very early Saturday morning, according to Slidell Police.

Police said they believe the motive to be domestic-related.

Once on the scene officers found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to University Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Slidell Police said that 43-year-old Calvin Brown III was identified as the suspect and he was arrested Saturday afternoon and booked into the Slidell City Jail.