23-year-old woman with ‘heart of gold’ dies after boat crash on Jourdan River

The boat Savannah Davis, 23, and her girlfriend were on was struck by another vessel on the Jourdan River north of Interstate 10.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi — A 23-year-old woman died on Sunday from injuries she sustained in a boat crash on the Jourdan River, Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair told the Sun Herald.

According to the newspaper, Savannah Davis, 23, died at Oschner Medical Center Hancock in Bay St. Louis due to blunt force trauma. Davis reportedly lives in Poplarville but is from Gulfport, Miss. She graduated from Hancock High School in 2018.

The Sun Herald reports that Davis' death led to an outpouring of prayers and support on her Facebook profile. Friends shared that Davis had a love for the water and had a "heart of gold."

The boat that Davis and her girlfriend were on was struck by another vessel on the Jourdan River north of Interstate 10. The total number of people involved in the crash and the extent of their injuries remain unclear. Photos of the two boats involved in the crash reportedly circulated on social media on Sunday.

The Sun Herald reports that the crash remains under investigation by the Department of Marine Resources.

Davis' obituary said she is survived by her parents, Chris Davis (Misty) and Grace Darrow (Brandon); two brothers, Brennan Davis, and Stefan Alison; girlfriend, Madison Stanford; grandparents, Susie Davis, Frederick "Mickey" James, Roger and Jennifer Rester, James and Surrena Dyer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Savannah on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at White Funeral Home, 315 Hwy 11 South, Poplarville, Mississippi. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1:00 pm, at White Funeral Home, Poplarville, Mississippi.

Davis' family is asking that those who attend the wake and funeral should wear bright vibrant colors or animal print and not wear black.

"She was full of life and loved vibrant colors," the obituary said.