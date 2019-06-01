Louisiana State Police are investigating after a woman was struck by two cars on US 190 at the Bayou Castine Bridge in St. Tammany Parish.

Troopers determined the woman was struck while walking in the eastbound lane of US 190 on the Bayou Castine Bridge around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The bridge has high concrete guardrails and no shoulders, according to Louisiana State Police.

The woman was struck by a Kia Amanti, driven by a 37-year-old man, according to police. After struck, the woman landed in the center of the eastbound lane and was struck again by a BMW which was traveling directly behind the Kia. The BMW was driven by a 17-year-old girl, police say.

The pedestrian was taken to Lakeview Regional Medical Center by the St. Tammany Fire District. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The coroner’s office is now seeking help identifying the woman. She is an African American woman believed to be in her mid to late 30s. The coroner’s office notes she was wearing dark clothes and black earrings at the time the incident occurred. She has no tattoos, but has stretch marks on her abdomen, the coroner's office says.

Witness statements to State Police indicated the woman was staggering and in the roadway when struck by the Kia. Both drivers and passengers of the cars were wearing their seat belts and not injured. State Police say there were no amounts of alcohol present after both drivers submitted breath samples.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to call the coroner’s office at 985-781-1150.