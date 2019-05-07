SLIDELL, La. — A search is underway in Lake Pontchartrain tonight for a woman hit by a boat while swimming at Northshore Beach.

The Coast Guard, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office are all assisting in the search.

According to the LDWF, a woman was struck by boat while swimming in the water and has not been seen since. Several people witnessed the incident.

The beach has been closed and roped off by police.

The boat's operator has been interviewed by authorities, according to LDWF. They believe it was an accident and no charges have been filed.

A dive team is on their way and will use sonar equipment to help with the search.

