Police say a woman was arrested after she trashed a Slidell Chinese restaurant when her food was not made correctly.

According to the Slidell Police Department, 20-year-old Jasmine Thompson was booked on criminal damage, disturbing the peace, hit and run and no insurance.

The incident happened at the China King on Pontchartrain Drive around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say Thompson was angry with employees after her food was “not made properly.” She then reportedly started throwing utensils and sauces “all over the restaurant” and yelling racial slurs at employees.

Police say Thompson also allegedly struck the restaurant owner’s vehicle with her car while fleeing the scene.

Investigators spotted Thompson driving on Old Spanish Trail and arrested her without incident.

© 2018 WWL