SLIDELL, La. — The body of a woman who was struck by a boat while swimming in Lake Pontchartrain Thursday has been recovered, according to the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office.

The woman, identified as 20-year-old Lacy Patrick of Slidell, was swimming at Northshore Beach in Slidell during the 4th of July when she was struck by a boat and disappeared below the waves. Several people witnessed the accident.

The beach was closed and roped off while a search team consisting of the Coast Guard, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office combed the water for her.

The boat's operator has been interviewed by authorities, according to LDWF. They believe it was an accident and no charges have been filed.

The search was called off late Thursday night but resumed Friday morning, with a dive crew using sonar equipment to search along the bottom of the lake.