WWII veteran returns for Northshore funeral 81 years later

BOGALUSA, La. — It is easy to feel disconnected from history.

Life gets busy and we focus on getting through today, but the events of 80 years ago broke through all that, connecting a family to Pearl Harbor in a way they've never felt.

And now you can be a part of a hero's homecoming.

Three generations of a family are in town from Texas. They are on the Northshore for a special ceremony, a memorial they consider a blessing. It's one that will go down in history.

Navy Seaman First Class Houston Temples has come home.

It's taken 81 years.

Monday night traffic on I-10 and the Causeway was stopped as the remains of a 24-year-old World War II veteran arrived from Hawai'i. He was aboard the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

“He said, ‘Mama, mama, don't worry about me. I’m serving my country,’” said his niece, Shirley Temple Hayman about her late uncle’s words he wrote.

Hayman, the niece he never got to hold, remembers 40 years later reading those words he wrote in a letter home to his parents. It was along with his excitement that she had arrived in the world.

“'I hear that Robert and Velma have had a little baby girl and I am so happy for them and I have sent her a baby blanket.’ And of course when I read that my heart stopped,” she continued quoting the letter.

It all started when a cousin gave a DNA sample, and the Navy was able to identify his remains. Officers came in their dress blues to Shirley's home.

“Mom just started crying, even though she was months old when he died. We've always heard of Uncle Houston,” said Shirley’s daughter, Sandi Hayman Koele.

Shirley is back where she grew up in Bogalusa for the ceremony. She and her son, daughter, and granddaughter are in town for Uncle Houston's funeral Wednesday.

“December 7,1941 is a date which will live in infamy,” are the famous words of President Roosevelt.

So, on the anniversary of that infamous date, there will be bagpipes, Taps, a 21-gun salute, with ranking navy dignitary at the Bogalusa American Legion.

“The navy said that was the first scheduled ceremony for December the 7th. So, it's an exciting time, not only for the family, but just for the country,” said Shirley’s son Joe Hayman, Jr.

“It's so important in our country now to have these stories that are like full of patriotism, and just honor,” added Sandi.

“To grow up learning about World War II and the bombing on Pearl Harbor and to have a piece of our family in that, is just really special,” said Sandi’s daughter AJ Koele.

This is the first time the Bogalusa American Legion is hosting the funeral for a local World War II veteran. The procession starts at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from the funeral home to the American Legion hall.