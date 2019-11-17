COVINGTON, La. — Former Covington Mayor Mike Cooper defeated incumbent Pat Brister in the St. Tammany Parish President's race Saturday, WWL-TV projected.

Cooper says he wants to bring the leadership skills he learned as mayor to the parish to make positive changes.

“I have a lifetime commitment to St. Tammany. I have the executive management experience here in the city of Covington," said Cooper. "I think it’s just a matter of taking that experience to the next level.”

Cooper said the primary challenges to St. Tammany Parish are traffic and transportation, drainage and sewer utilities. He says he also wants to focus on taxes, transparency and trust.

► For a full Election recap, plus southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday, sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.