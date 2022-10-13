November 15th deadline approaching for missed tax credits. Here's how to claim them

Several tax credits are available, including child tax credits, or CTC, earned income tax credits, and stimulus payments.

NEW ORLEANS — Millions of Americans who don’t file a federal tax return are still owed thousands of dollars by the IRS, and time is running out to cash in.

Several tax credits are available, including child tax credits, or CTC, earned income tax credits, and stimulus payments.

With the Child Tax Credit, your family could be eligible for up to $3,600 per child under six years of age, and 3-thousand dollars per dependent ages six to 17.

A new report show the IRS owes about 4.1 million families credit from that pot, worth 3.7 billion dollars in total.

The Earned Income Tax Credit can be a little complicated, but is a benefit available to most families with children who make under $42-thousand dollars, and most families without children who make less than $21,000.

There are also still unclaimed stimulus payments out there for some families. You can still claim Recovery Rebate Credits on your 2021 tax returns.

But to get any of this money, you have to file a 2021 return.

If you’re a non-filer, because you are low income or a social security recipient, there’s a free website to help you file a simple return.

GetCTC.org was put together by the White House and Department of Treasury specifically to help you get maximum benefits.

You’ll need your social security number and about 15 minutes. You can even use it on your phone. The website will take you through filing a simple return step by step so you can get your child tax credit, stimulus payments, and/or earned income tax credit.

The website is also available in Spanish and has a chat feature in case you need help.

The deadline to file a simple return is November 15, and it could mean thousands of dollars in your pocket.