NEW ORLEANS — Lightning struck a Chalmette petroleum refinery Saturday, cutting off power to multiple or all systems which led to flares igniting in the skies over the area, St. Bernard Parish Fire Department Chief Thomas Stone said in a phone interview.

"There were flares, and that's a good thing," Stone told WWLTV.com. "That's the safety valve."

The chief inspected the refinery to make sure everything was safe shortly after the refinery lost power. Stone said he's received multiple calls from other parishes about odors coming from the flares.

Chalmette Refining Community Relations Manager Elizabeth Frost said the loss of power happened at 4 p.m. during a major thunderstorm Saturday.

"Flaring occurred when the refinery lost power," Frost said. "Fl­aring is an essential, regulated part of a refinery’s integrated, engineered safety systems, designed to safely and effectively combust excess gases in incidents like today’s power failure.

Air quality monitor stations at both sides of the Mississippi river said the only impact from the flares were nuisance odors, Frost said. The company apologizes to residents, she said.

The Chalmette Refining and the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department both said no one was hurt.

"No explosion. No fires. No injuries," Stone said.

Frost said everyone working at the refinery at the time of the power outage has been accounted for, and emergency response crews reacted as planned.

The appropriate public officials and government agencies were notified, Frost said.

Chalmette Mobile refinery is having issues with what looks like a release of chemicals. After a lightning strike that hit the Coker unit. We seen the lightning strike when it hit. Then a little while later they lit the burner stack. Now there is plumes of smoke and gases coming from the plant. Posted by Chris Wells on Saturday, April 18, 2020

