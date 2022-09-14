Nun returns to New Orleans area after kidnapped in West Africa for 5 months

The 83-year-old Marianite nun from Kenner was released last month after spending nearly five months in captivity.

NEW ORLEANS — Sister Suellen Tennyson is back in her native Louisiana.

She was kidnapped in April from her remote medical mission in Burkina Faso in West Africa.

The Clarion Herald spoke with her on Tuesday.

“I’m feeling wonderful,” Sister Suellen said. “But the feeling that’s overwhelms me is the feeling of gratitude. I cannot even comprehend or find a way to express the gratitude that’s in my heart for all the people who have been praying for me. I always knew my community and my family and friends were paying, but now I’m finding out there were thousands of people praying for me around the world.”

Tennyson is now staying at an undisclosed location in the New Orleans area and receiving medical care.

She told the Clarion Herald, a group of men grabbed her from her bed in the middle of the night without her shoes, glasses or medicine. They also blindfolded and gagged her to keep her from yelling out to others in her convent who were locked in their rooms.

Tennyson said her kidnapping experience ended on the back of the motorcycle ended when she was turned over to a rival Muslim group.

Sister Suellen thanked those who worked hard for her release.

“I’m finding out all the FBI agents and embassies that were working to find me. All the people were trying to find (me),” she said.” I’m just so overwhelmed and humbled by all of that.”

Sister Suellen said she mostly slept on the ground outside or on the floor, contracted Malaria, and lost 20 pounds during her captivity.

“Since I’m back, all the medical people who have been helping me to come back to good health. My heart is filled with gratitude. I don’t know how to thank everybody except to say daily, daily, you are remembered in my prayers and now. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

According to the Clarion Herald, Sister Suellen arrived back in the New Orleans Archdiocese on Aug. 31.