NWS issues 5-day heat advisories for Orleans and Jefferson

Expect excessive heat from Wednesday until Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the Orleans and Jefferson parishes that will last from June 22 to June 26.

Both parishes could see heat indexes rise above 108 degrees for the next five days as summer begins.

To clarify, the heat index is not a literal temperature number but what the temperature feels like.

Some of these effects can already be seen in not just air temperatures but water temperatures as well, such as in Lake Pontchartrain which was described as a 'hot bath' by a local citizen.

NWS said to be wary of heat illness in their press releases. Heat illness is more likely to occur during exposure to heat indexes at the number that NWS predicted for this current heat wave.

Conditions such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke are common examples of heat illnesses.

Such conditions can be prevented by wearing light clothing, sunscreen, staying hydrated, avoiding hot and heavy meals, and other various precautions.

NWS also emphasized not placing at-risk people outside or in hot cars for an extended period of time. At-risk people include pets, infants, young children, overweight individuals, the elderly, and others.

NWS says to call 911 if you suspect yourself or someone else may be experiencing a heat illness.