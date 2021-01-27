Nyx's Biloxi Ball was a 'modest gathering' in 'full compliance,' lawyer says

Nyx's Biloxi Ball, with a grand total of 42 attendees, was "in total compliance" whether it took place in Biloxi or New Orleans, the krewe said

NEW ORLEANS — Responding to criticism from city officials for holding a masquerade ball in Biloxi on Saturday, the Krewe of Nyx said it didn't do anything wrong.

Nyx's Biloxi Ball, with a grand total of 42 attendees, was "in total compliance" whether it took place in Biloxi or New Orleans, an official statement from the Krewe of Nyx said Tuesday.

"If this gathering was conducted in Louisiana and/or Orleans Parish, it would have fully and completely complied with any social distancing and/or CDC guidelines," the krewe said. "There are no federal, state, or local ordinances in the State of Mississippi or the State of Louisiana prohibiting citizens to enjoy themselves in a method that fully complies with social distancing guidelines."

New Orleans officials called Nyx's Biloxi Ball a "potential super spreader event" and "a disservice to the public health," during the city's weekly Tuesday press conference. Officials said the impact of the event wouldn't be known until two weeks later.

"The virus doesn't know where the parish line is," Tidwell said. "You're not magically out of danger when you cross the parish line. It was New Orleans people and a New Orleans organization: The Nyx organization."

The city's director of communications said Mardi Gras krewes are meant to be — and often demonstrate that they are — public service organizations and city officials find it concerning when they do a "disservice to public health."

Officials haven't decided to deny Nyx the opportunity to parade in Mardi Gras, but Nyx's Biloxi ball will be an example of what officials will look at when considering granting permits in the future.

"It’s certainly something we’re going to look at when the time comes to look at permits for next year," Tidwell said. "That is something that is going to be a part of our considerations in any conversations around who’s parading next year."

Nyx's lawyer, Doug Sunseri, called the city's scrutiny and rebukes have been "inconsistent," saying it wasn't fair. People who did the same thing for out of town football games weren't told to do the same thing.

"(Other organizations) have conducted meetings and similar gatherings as the Krewe of Nyx in other states without the inconsistent scrutiny and admonition by Orleans Parish government," Sunseri said.

"Most of the members who attended the gathering reside outside the State of Louisiana," the statement said. "Only two known attendees were residents of the Parish of Orleans ... Louisiana residents have conducted weddings or events similar in size in Orleans Parish and throughout the State Louisiana..."

Tidwell called ignoring COVID guidelines a disrespect to 671 killed by the virus, but Sunseri said the Krewe of Nyx didn't ignore any guidelines.

Sunseri said the whole thing could have been avoided if a city official had reached out to the krewe to find out the facts, but as far as enforcement goes, New Orleans officials said it's was out of their hand.

"They went out of state; that's pretty well out our jurisdiction," Tidwell said. "That said; everybody is clear on what they did. Everybody is clear that it was dangerous."

