NEW ORLEANS — A man serving a life sentence for killing a shopper at the Terrytown Oakwood Center in 2014 is facing charges in the death of a fellow inmate at Angola after a brawl Saturday night, Nola.com reported.

Marrero native Gary Francois, 30, got into a fight with Major Jones, 32, a spokesperson with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Officers took Jones, a Sabine Parish native, to the prison's treatment center after the fight, but he died an hour later.

Jones' injuries weren't shared with the public, but an autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

Francois was convicted of second-degree murder by a Jefferson Parish jury March 23, 2017.

Francois killed 24-year-old James Vaughn on Christmas Eve 2014. After finishing a transaction at a store in the Oakwood Center, Vaughn was shot four times in the West Bank mall while it was crowded with last-minute Christmas shoppers.

The jury rejected a not guilty by reason of insanity plea from Francois.

Also serving a life sentence, Jones, the inmate who died after fighting Francois, was found guilty of stabbing James Paul Green in Sabine Parish in 2016, Nola.com reported

